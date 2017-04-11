a Exclusive: Buchanan & Edwards openi...

a Exclusive: Buchanan & Edwards opening Chantilly office following acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Arlington-based government IT consultant Buchanan & Edwards Inc. is in the "final throes" of signing a lease for office space in Chantilly, CEO Dennis Kelly said, following its acquisition of a Fairfax-based federal consulting firm focused on national security markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump 7 hr Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
Syrian President Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 6 Larry Byrd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 5 Junior Elkins 64
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Apr 5 Louis Farrakan 12
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC