2017 Kia Cadenza Earns Iihs Top Safety Pick+ Award +Crash Test Video
ARLINGTON, Va. April 25, 2017; The 2017 Kia Cadenza , a large car, earns the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's highest award, thanks to good crashworthiness ratings, a superior-rated front crash prevention system and acceptable headlights.
