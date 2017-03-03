WJLA anchor Autria Godfrey charged with public intoxication and trespassing

Autria Godfrey, a popular anchor at local ABC affiliate WJLA, was arrested last month and charged with public intoxication and trespassing, according to Arlington County court records. Godfrey, 33, who anchors the station's "Good Morning Washington" show and "ABC7 News at Noon," was charged with the two misdemeanor counts in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18 at the Clarendon Grill in Arlington, per the arrest records.

