WJLA anchor Autria Godfrey charged wi...

WJLA anchor Autria Godfrey charged with public intoxication and trespassing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Washington Post

Autria Godfrey, a popular anchor at local ABC affiliate WJLA, was arrested last month and charged with public intoxication and trespassing, according to Arlington County court records. Godfrey, 33, who anchors the station's "Good Morning Washington" show and "ABC7 News at Noon," was charged with the two misdemeanor counts in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18 at the Clarendon Grill in Arlington, per the arrest records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Roberto 48
Illegal Aliens Fri bigger 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Fri bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Feb 24 Noah p 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC