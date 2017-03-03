WJLA anchor Autria Godfrey charged with public intoxication and trespassing
Autria Godfrey, a popular anchor at local ABC affiliate WJLA, was arrested last month and charged with public intoxication and trespassing, according to Arlington County court records. Godfrey, 33, who anchors the station's "Good Morning Washington" show and "ABC7 News at Noon," was charged with the two misdemeanor counts in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18 at the Clarendon Grill in Arlington, per the arrest records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Roberto
|48
|Illegal Aliens
|Fri
|bigger
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Fri
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC