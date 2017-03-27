Willis Towers Watson updates Compensa...

Willis Towers Watson updates Compensation Planning Software; raises...

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: World News Report

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2017 -- Willis Towers Watson , a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has just released a new version of Willis Towers Watson Compensation Planning Software. Enhanced features include: Cascading budgets - This new functionality allows managers to allocate budgets in a discretionary manner without having to involve system administrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim Jong Un 18 hr Joe Ridgeway 1
Closed Session Thu Next Door to OP 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue OliviaM 56
Maxine Waters Tue Joe Ridgeway 1
Belly Dance Class In Alexandria Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 2
Rapist father in country illegally Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 1
Names of republicans failing to support health ... Mar 25 b arnold 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC