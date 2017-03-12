Wife Of DC Lawyer Worth $1.5 Arrested...

Wife Of DC Lawyer Worth $1.5 Arrested For Taking Food Stamps, Welfare

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

An Arlington, Va., woman allegedly falsified welfare applications to receive more than $100,000 in benefits while her husband raked in $1.5 million salary. Police say Helen Agbapuruonwu, mother of four, collected food stamps and Medicaid benefits from 2010 to 2016, while here husband, Fidelis Agbapuruonwu, was earning $1.5 million as a lawyer in Washington, D.C., NBC News 4 reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens 15 hr Salley 6
Elijah Cummings Sun Norma Fuller 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mar 11 cdg 50
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC