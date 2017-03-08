Who Says No One Walks in the Suburbs?
Everyone knows that the Millennials-the largest generation in U.S. history-will transform American life with the choices they make about how to live. What most of us aren't aware of is that the community attracting the highest share of this generation is not a city but a suburb-Arlington, Virginia, located next door to Washington, D.C.-that once faced challenging population and economic decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|16 hr
|Patriot
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 6
|Ida1234
|49
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC