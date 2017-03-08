Who Says No One Walks in the Suburbs?

Who Says No One Walks in the Suburbs?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Monthly

Everyone knows that the Millennials-the largest generation in U.S. history-will transform American life with the choices they make about how to live. What most of us aren't aware of is that the community attracting the highest share of this generation is not a city but a suburb-Arlington, Virginia, located next door to Washington, D.C.-that once faced challenging population and economic decline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens 16 hr Patriot 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mar 6 Ida1234 49
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Feb 24 Noah p 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC