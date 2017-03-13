W&OD Trail improvements coming soon
Soon, three intersections along the far east end of W&OD Trail could become a lot safer. Arlington requested bids on work to provide safety improvements at the three intersections this winter and they expect to award those bids and begin construction as soon as this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.
