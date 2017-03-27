View Press Release
Rodger Bybee and Stephen Pruitt, whose experiences range from classroom teaching to formulating education policies and programs, wrote Perspectives on Science Education: A Leadership Seminar to launch stimulating professional conversations that will contribute to a deeper understanding of science education in general and educators' leadership in particular. The book opens with an introduction to challenges, standards, and leadership-themes the authors address throughout the book.
