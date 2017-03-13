UMT Gears to Prepare a New Generation of Professionals
The expectation among today's employers that are looking to hire workers whose salaries are far above minimum wage is that they have the knowledge and skills necessary to hit the ground running" ROSSLYN, VA, USA, March 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Management and Technology , Arlington, VA, USA. Everyone gets it: education provides the pathway to career success and good wages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Mar 13
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 11
|cdg
|50
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC