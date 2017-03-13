U.S. aluminum industry files dumping action against China
The Aluminum Association, Arlington, Virginia, has announced that its Trade Enforcement Working Group has filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions charging that unfairly traded imports of certain aluminum foil from the China are causing material injury to the domestic aluminum industry. According to the Aluminum Association, the action is part of the industry's broad trade strategy to address Chinese overcapacity throughout the value chain.
