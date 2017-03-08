Two Culpeper men given prison time in elderly repair scam in Arlington

Two Culpeper area men were given prison sentences last week for defrauding elderly homeowners in Arlington out of $62,100 in a home-repair case similar to another one in Alexandria that resulted in charges against four other Culpeper-area residents. John Patrick Walsh, 32, of Culpeper and Mark Sisk, 31, of Boston were sentenced to serve at least two years in prison and pay $62,100 in restitution to the victims, in addition to several years of probation, according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department.

