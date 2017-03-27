Todd Almond & Matthew Sweet's New Mus...

Todd Almond & Matthew Sweet's New Musical Girlfriend to Make DC Premiere at Signature Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Broadway

A pair of world premiere musicals and a series of DC-area premieres fill out the new season at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre. The new musicals Girlfriend from Todd Almond and Matthew Sweet and Light Years by Robbie Schaefer are docketed to play the esteemed venue alongside the DC premiere of John Kander and Fred Ebb's final collaboration, The Scottsboro Boys .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... 4 min Oh No You Di-nt 2
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 7 hr Eagor 4
Joe Biden 7 hr Eagor 1
Kim Jong Un Thu Joe Ridgeway 1
Closed Session Thu Next Door to OP 1
Maxine Waters Tue Joe Ridgeway 1
Rapist father in country illegally Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC