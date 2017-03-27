Todd Almond & Matthew Sweet's New Musical Girlfriend to Make DC Premiere at Signature Theatre

A pair of world premiere musicals and a series of DC-area premieres fill out the new season at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre. The new musicals Girlfriend from Todd Almond and Matthew Sweet and Light Years by Robbie Schaefer are docketed to play the esteemed venue alongside the DC premiere of John Kander and Fred Ebb's final collaboration, The Scottsboro Boys .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.