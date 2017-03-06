The Air Force Pathfinders Program explored at the 2nd MilSatCom USA

US Air Force MilSatCom Advanced Concept Group Technical Director to speak at the 2nd Annual MilSatCom USA in Arlington, VA ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr Joseph "Joe" Vanderpoorten, the US Air Force Technical Director of the MILSATCOM Advanced Concept Group, will be returning as a speaker at the 2nd annual MilSatCom USA Conference which takes place on June 28 & 29, 2017 in Arlington, VA. With the US Air Force currently conducting a series of programs in a mission to increase efficiency and effectiveness, Mr Vanderpoorten's presentation will have a dedicated focus on the Air Force Pathfinders Programme.

