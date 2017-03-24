Teachers Can Introduce K-2 Students to STEM with a New Book in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA The latest book in the Picture-Perfect Science series helps young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics . Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press 's new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, K-2: Using Children's Books to Inspire STEM Learning .

