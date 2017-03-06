State Seeks Public Input on Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan
The ASMFC's Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Management Board announces the availability of Draft Addendum XXIX to the Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan for public comment. Arlington, VA - March 3, 2017 - The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Management Board announces the availability of Draft Addendum XXIX to the Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan for public comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|55 min
|Patriot
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mon
|Ida1234
|49
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC