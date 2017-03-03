Spring Arts 2017: Dance - Meaning in ...

Spring Arts 2017: Dance - Meaning in the movement

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag dance outfit, will perform March 21-22 at the Kennedy Center. Gin Dance Company presents "Spring in Your Step" at Atlas Intersections Festival at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in the Lang Theater on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. The performance features the world premiere of "Burgundy," a work by Gin Dance Company Executive Director Gary Cuff, and the company's other works "Solitaire" and "Hello! Goodbye!" Tickets are $30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens 4 hr bigger 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) 4 hr bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) 19 hr guy123 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Thu AndreaA 47
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Wed maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Feb 24 Noah p 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC