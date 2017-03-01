Society for Risk Analysis Call for Ab...

Society for Risk Analysis Call for Abstracts

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Newswise

The Society for Risk Analysis invites submission of abstracts for presentations at the 2017 SRA Annual Meeting to be held at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia from Dec. 10-14, 2017. SRA accepts contributions on any topic related to risk assessment, risk characterization, risk perception, risk communication, risk management, risk governance, and policy relating to risk, in the context of risks of concern to individuals, to public and private sector organizations, and to society at a local, regional, nationals or global level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tip spurs search for human remains in two parks... 2 hr cxx 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 4 hr maa883 108
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 8 hr Bhendo 46
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Feb 24 Noah p 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Feb 24 Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC