Society for Risk Analysis Call for Abstracts

The Society for Risk Analysis invites submission of abstracts for presentations at the 2017 SRA Annual Meeting to be held at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia from Dec. 10-14, 2017. SRA accepts contributions on any topic related to risk assessment, risk characterization, risk perception, risk communication, risk management, risk governance, and policy relating to risk, in the context of risks of concern to individuals, to public and private sector organizations, and to society at a local, regional, nationals or global level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.