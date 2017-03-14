Snagajob: Recruiting for an On-Demand...

Snagajob: Recruiting for an On-Demand Economy

13 hrs ago Read more: Workforce

Snagajob is one of those companies that solves a problem no one else seemed to notice - how to quickly match hourly workers with the employers who need them. In 2015, 78.2 million workers in the United States held hourly jobs, representing more than half of the national workforce.

