Sears raises doubts about ability to ...

Sears raises doubts about ability to continue as going concern

Yesterday

"Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Sears said in the annual report for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28. However, Sears said actions taken to boost liquidity during the year, including the sale of the Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc, could mitigate the going concern doubt. LAS VEGAS, March 21 Kohl's Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday the department store operator needs to "change faster" in order to remain a strong competitor to online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

