Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2017 MDA Scientific Conference

Friday Mar 17 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. , a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases, today provided an update to investors that it will present data from eteplirsen studies at the MDA Scientific Conference in Arlington, Virginia on March 19-22. Sarepta is scheduled to give an oral, as well as poster presentation, on the cardiac function of eteplirsen-treated patients; a poster presentation on non-ambulatory patients; and a poster presentation on the pulmonary function of eteplirsen-treated patients.

