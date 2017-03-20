Saatchi Gallery Presents Ben Turnbell...

Saatchi Gallery Presents Ben Turnbell: No Guts No Glory, April 11

On 11 April the Saatchi Gallery will open No Guts No Glory, an exhibition of new works by the artist Ben Turnbull, in the Prints & Originals Gallery. 'No Guts No Glory' produces a sequential visual story following young American G.I.'s, documenting their experience from departure to homecoming.

