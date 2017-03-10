Roads Closed Tomorrow For Four Courts Four Miler
If you're out and about in Courthouse and Rosslyn tomorrow morning, be prepared for some road closures and restricted parking. Pacers is hosting its annual Four Courts Four Miler on Saturday.
