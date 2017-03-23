RNC paid little-known firm for report...

RNC paid little-known firm for reports on Clinton: report

RNC officials say that $34,100 of the payments to the Arlington, Va.-based Hamilton Trading Group were for research and intelligence on potential conflicts of interest surrounding the Democratic presidential nominee's time as secretary of state and the Clinton Foundation. Hamilton Trading Group's president and co-founder, former CIA officer Ben Wickham, told Politico that his firm's work for the RNC had nothing to do with Russia, and acknowledged that, in the past, he only mentioned work on RNC building security because the other work was covered by a non-disclosure agreement.

