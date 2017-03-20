Progressive Voice: Arlington for Everyone - Fund the Affordable Housing Master Plan

Progressive Voice: Arlington for Ever...

For Arlington to realize the benefits anticipated when the County approved its first Affordable Housing Master Plan in 2015 , we need greater urgency in making the decisions needed to implement it. Without some bold actions, most parts of Arlington are at risk of becoming enclaves for the rich rather than communities that welcome people from all walks of life.

