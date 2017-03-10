Police to Lead Anti-DUI Effort On St....

Police to Lead Anti-DUI Effort On St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Friday Mar 10

Arlington police will be out in force next weekend during the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, reminding revelers not to drink and drive. The interactive " Don't Press Your Luck " event will highlight the impact alcohol has on motor skills, and is free.

