Police to Lead Anti-DUI Effort On St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Arlington police will be out in force next weekend during the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, reminding revelers not to drink and drive. The interactive " Don't Press Your Luck " event will highlight the impact alcohol has on motor skills, and is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elijah Cummings
|18 hr
|Norma Fuller
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|cdg
|50
|Illegal Aliens
|Fri
|Uh okay
|5
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC