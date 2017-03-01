Police Nab Suspected Ballston Bank Ro...

Police Nab Suspected Ballston Bank Robber

18 hrs ago

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect for his involvement in a bank robbery at the Navy Federal Credit Union located at 875 N. Randolph Street. Christopher Alan Martin, 32, of No Fixed Address was arrested at approximately 5:02 p.m. on February 28, 2017 as he returned to a residence in the 700 block of S. Monroe Street.

