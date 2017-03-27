Podcast: New Episode of Disney's Original Podcast Series Highlight's Freaky Friday

For this episode, we take a deep dive into the new Disney musical FREAKY FRIDAY , which was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressely for licensing to professional and then amateur theatres. Cast member Jason SweetTooth Williams moderates a chat--recorded backstage at La Jolla Playhouse--with the show's two stars, Heidi Blickenstaff and Emma Hunton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.