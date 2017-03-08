New NSTA Book Helps Teachers Cultivat...

New NSTA Book Helps Teachers Cultivate Young Scientistsa Investigation Skills

Friday Mar 10

Guiding Authentic Assessments helps teachers and their students engage in investigations that incorporate STEM practices and literacy skills. This pedagogical picture book, new from NSTA Press, not only describes how teachers can build investigations but also shows how to do so.

Winter Storm Warning for Arlington County was issued at March 12 at 5:52PM EDT

