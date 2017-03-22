My War: 'Overseas' in Texas and Vietnam

My War: 'Overseas' in Texas and Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HistoryNet

For me, 1965 was the year of my high school graduation, my first job and the Vietnam War. My final grades wouldn't get me into any college, and having a low draft number, I considered joining the service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 16 hr Harold Gilman 110
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA 18 hr Billy 4
Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig 18 hr Billy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 20 hr Billy Coonwager 53
Bugs in Whitehouse 20 hr Billy Coonwager 1
Los Angles Mayor Wed Johanathan Sharpie 2
Illegal Aliens Mar 13 Salley 6
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC