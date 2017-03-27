Move Me: Celebrating the Performing Arts
The Move Me Festival, hosted by Bowen McCauley Dance, is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts and culture, promoting healthy lifestyles through movement and the arts. The 8th annual edition of the festival, featuring multiple performances by local arts partners on three stages, took place Saturday, March 25, at the Kenmore Middle School in Arlington, Virginia.
