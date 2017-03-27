Move Me: Celebrating the Performing Arts

Move Me: Celebrating the Performing Arts

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The George Towner

The Move Me Festival, hosted by Bowen McCauley Dance, is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts and culture, promoting healthy lifestyles through movement and the arts. The 8th annual edition of the festival, featuring multiple performances by local arts partners on three stages, took place Saturday, March 25, at the Kenmore Middle School in Arlington, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The George Towner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim Jong Un 5 hr Joe Ridgeway 1
Closed Session 11 hr Next Door to OP 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue OliviaM 56
Maxine Waters Tue Joe Ridgeway 1
Belly Dance Class In Alexandria Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 2
Rapist father in country illegally Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 1
Names of republicans failing to support health ... Mar 25 b arnold 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC