Morning Notes

Morning Notes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ARLnow.com

Update on New Hotel Near Rosslyn - A new Homewood Suites hotel being built near Rosslyn recently celebrated its "topping out." The 11-story hotel, which replaced the former Colony House Furniture store , is expected to be completed by early 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Closed Session 2 hr Next Door to OP 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue OliviaM 56
Maxine Waters Tue Joe Ridgeway 1
Belly Dance Class In Alexandria Tue Joe Ridgeway 2
Rapist father in country illegally Tue Joe Ridgeway 1
Names of republicans failing to support health ... Mar 25 b arnold 2
Democrats tap dancing Mar 25 Wilbur 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC