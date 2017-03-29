Morning Notes
Update on New Hotel Near Rosslyn - A new Homewood Suites hotel being built near Rosslyn recently celebrated its "topping out." The 11-story hotel, which replaced the former Colony House Furniture store , is expected to be completed by early 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
