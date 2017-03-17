Morning Notes
Arlington's Irish Bars on St. Patrick's Day - Today is St. Patrick's Day and that of course means that Guinness will be flowing like water at Arlington's half dozen Irish pubs. Among them: The Celtic House on Columbia Pike , Samuel Beckett's in Shirlington, Ireland's Four Courts in Courthouse, O'Sullivan's in Clarendon, P. Brennan's on Columbia Pike and Sine Irish Pub on Pentagon Row.
