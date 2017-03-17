Morning Notes

Arlington's Irish Bars on St. Patrick's Day - Today is St. Patrick's Day and that of course means that Guinness will be flowing like water at Arlington's half dozen Irish pubs. Among them: The Celtic House on Columbia Pike , Samuel Beckett's in Shirlington, Ireland's Four Courts in Courthouse, O'Sullivan's in Clarendon, P. Brennan's on Columbia Pike and Sine Irish Pub on Pentagon Row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.