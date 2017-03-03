Mattis asks former U.S. ambassador Anne Patterson to take a top job at the Pentagon
Then-Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs Anne W. Patterson stands at attention during the Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., on July 29, 2014. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has asked recently retired diplomat Anne W. Patterson to become his undersecretary of defense for policy, effectively the third-ranking job at the department.
