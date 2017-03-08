JEDEC Updates Standards for Low Power Memory Devices
ARLINGTON, Va., USA – MARCH 8, 2017 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of JESD209-4B, Low Power Double Data Rate 4 and JESD209-4-1, Addendum No. 1 to JESD209-4, Low Power Double Data Rate 4X .
