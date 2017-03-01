J.F. Lehman wraps up fourth mid-market fund at $833 mln
Arlington, Virginia and New York City-based J.F. Lehman & Company , a middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, maritime and defense sectors, closed its oversubscribed fourth fund at a hard cap of $833 million, beating its $700 million target. The limited partners of JFL Equity Investors IV LP and its affiliated investment vehicles included public and private pension funds, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, family offices, endowments and foundations.
