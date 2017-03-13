In Brief: New and Improv(ing) Digitiz...

In Brief: New and Improv(ing) Digitization Cost Calculator

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: D-Lib Magazine

Contributed by Joyce Chapman Assessment Analyst & Consultant Duke University Libraries Durham NC USA joyce.chapman [at] duke.edu Genya O'Gara Associate Director of VIVA, Virtual Library of Virginia Arlington VA USA In 2014/15 the Digital Library Federation Assessment Interest Group working group on Cost Assessment developed a beta version of a Library Digitization Cost Calculator . Recognizing that digitization is a costly business, the purpose of the Calculator is to support institutions in estimating the costs of digitization projects before they are launched - helping them to more accurately predict the resources needed for a given project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D-Lib Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens Mon Salley 6
Elijah Cummings Mar 12 Norma Fuller 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mar 11 cdg 50
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,582 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC