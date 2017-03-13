In Brief: New and Improv(ing) Digitization Cost Calculator
Contributed by Joyce Chapman Assessment Analyst & Consultant Duke University Libraries Durham NC USA joyce.chapman [at] duke.edu Genya O'Gara Associate Director of VIVA, Virtual Library of Virginia Arlington VA USA In 2014/15 the Digital Library Federation Assessment Interest Group working group on Cost Assessment developed a beta version of a Library Digitization Cost Calculator . Recognizing that digitization is a costly business, the purpose of the Calculator is to support institutions in estimating the costs of digitization projects before they are launched - helping them to more accurately predict the resources needed for a given project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D-Lib Magazine.
