Happy Hour in Clarendon to Raise Money to Fight Breast Cancer
A happy hour event that combines networking with raising money to help combat breast cancer is coming to Clarendon next week. The third annual " Breast Friends Forever " event, a young professionals' happy hour that raises money for the Sharon McGowan Breast Health Fund, is taking place on Thursday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at MakeOffices Clarendon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Wed
|Patriot
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 6
|Ida1234
|49
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC