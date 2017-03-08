Happy Hour in Clarendon to Raise Money to Fight Breast Cancer

A happy hour event that combines networking with raising money to help combat breast cancer is coming to Clarendon next week. The third annual " Breast Friends Forever " event, a young professionals' happy hour that raises money for the Sharon McGowan Breast Health Fund, is taking place on Thursday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at MakeOffices Clarendon .

