Group Makes Last Push to Convince County Not to Sell Farmhouse
A group that wants to use the Reevesland farmhouse as an educational center is making one last push to convince Arlington County not to sell it. Members of the Reevesland Learning Center say Arlington should be seeking to add to, not subtract from, its parks and facilities.
