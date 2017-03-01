Greensight Agronomics Named Winner of...

Greensight Agronomics Named Winner of Startup Arlington Competition

Read more: The Arlington Journal

Boston-based GreenSight Agronomics is the winner of this year's Startup Arlington competition, selected from 129 applicants hailing from 18 different states and six sites abroad. "GreenSight is exactly the type of technology company that can truly succeed here in Arlington," said Christina Winn, Arlington Economic Development's director of business investment.

