Flag Officer Announcement
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nomination: Capt. Karl O. Thomas has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral .
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|3 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|5 hr
|Eagor
|4
|Joe Biden
|5 hr
|Eagor
|1
|Kim Jong Un
|Thu
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
|Closed Session
|Thu
|Next Door to OP
|1
|Maxine Waters
|Tue
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
|Rapist father in country illegally
|Mar 28
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC