Fire Rips Through Multimillion-Dollar...

Fire Rips Through Multimillion-Dollar Upper East Side Mansion, FDNY Says

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

As emergency workers battled a major snowstorm, a large fire tore through an historic mansion on the Upper East Side that sold for $27 million past year. The townhouse was formerly owned by real estate attorney David Rozenholc, who sold the massive building complete with eight bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms for a whopping $27 million in 2016, according to The Real Deal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens 21 hr Salley 6
Elijah Cummings Sun Norma Fuller 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mar 11 cdg 50
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC