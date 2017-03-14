Fire Rips Through Multimillion-Dollar Upper East Side Mansion, FDNY Says
As emergency workers battled a major snowstorm, a large fire tore through an historic mansion on the Upper East Side that sold for $27 million past year. The townhouse was formerly owned by real estate attorney David Rozenholc, who sold the massive building complete with eight bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms for a whopping $27 million in 2016, according to The Real Deal .
