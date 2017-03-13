Dr. Claire Routley Named as 2017 Emerging Scholar of the Year
The Association of Fundraising Professionals has selected Dr. Claire Routley, research fellow at the University of Plymouth and one of the UK's leading experts on legacy giving, as its 2017 Emerging Scholar Award. The Award, established by the AFP Research Council in 2013, honors an early-career scholar or scholar-practitioner whose research has and will continue to shape the discourse on philanthropy and fundraising.
