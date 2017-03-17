Disney's Freaky Friday Studio Recordi...

Disney's Freaky Friday Studio Recording Out on CD Today

Friday Mar 17

Physical CDs of the world premiere studio recording of Disney's Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, are now available wherever music is sold. Following its digital release on February 10, the studio cast recording continues to be available wherever digital music is sold and streamed.

