Developer acquires 4,000 acres of Nexton

North America Sekisui House, LLC and its development partner, American Newland Communities, LP, are purchasing 4,000 acres of Nexton from WestRock Land and Development. Development officials made the big announcement at a press conference at Brighton Park in Nexton on March 6. The acquisition property encompasses approximately 4,000 acres, mostly for residential use, with 400 acres designated as commercial use.

