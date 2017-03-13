Denise Erminger Joins Lean Construction Institute as Manager, Communities of Practice
Denise will provide leadership and staff support for the LCI Practice Committee and the nationwide network of LCI's CoPs it serves and leads. The Practice Committee is the policy- and practice-setting body for LCI CoPs, which represent the volunteer-led regional markets presence for the association across the country.
