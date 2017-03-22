Crime Report: Man Busted for Throwing...

Crime Report: Man Busted for Throwing Stuff From Apartment Balcony in Pentagon City

A man has been arrested and accused of damaging two cars by throwing stuff off his apartment balcony in Pentagon City. Police responded to the 1200 block of S. Eads Street around 6:20 a.m. this past Saturday morning after getting a call about items being thrown from a balcony.

