Crime Report: Man Arrested for Impersonating Police After Maintenance Dispute
For the second time this month , a man has been arrested after a dispute about letting maintenance workers inside his apartment. The latest incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, near the Arlington Mill Community Center along Columbia Pike.
