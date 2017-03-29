Crime Report: Man Arrested for Impers...

Crime Report: Man Arrested for Impersonating Police After Maintenance Dispute

For the second time this month , a man has been arrested after a dispute about letting maintenance workers inside his apartment. The latest incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, near the Arlington Mill Community Center along Columbia Pike.

