County Board Approves Incentives for Arlington "VentureHub"
The Arlington County Board today approved performance-based incentives that will enable venture capital firm SineWave to expand its Crystal City operation and create an innovative "VentureHub." The hub is expected to expand investment and create 391 new jobs over the next five years in Arlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 18
|Leandersmom
|52
|Illegal Aliens
|Mar 13
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC