County Board Approves Grants to Woo Nestle

The Arlington County Board approved Tuesday a $12 million package of state and local grants for the relocation of Nestle's U.S. corporate headquarters to Rosslyn. The food giant will receive $6 million in Commonwealth Opportunity Fund grant money from Virginia.

