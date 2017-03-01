Community Meeting Tonight to Discuss Bike Lanes on Washington Blvd
A community meeting is scheduled for tonight to discuss a road re-striping plan that would add bike lanes but remove some parking on the western portion of Washington Blvd in Arlington. The meeting is set to take place at the Westover Branch Library from 5-8 p.m. "We invite community members to provide ideas and insights on how we achieve the maximum benefits for bicycle access and pedestrian safety, while minimizing potential impacts in the area," says the meeting's web page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|3 hr
|Bhendo
|46
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Feb 24
|Easy Phart
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC