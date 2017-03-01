Community Meeting Tonight to Discuss ...

Community Meeting Tonight to Discuss Bike Lanes on Washington Blvd

A community meeting is scheduled for tonight to discuss a road re-striping plan that would add bike lanes but remove some parking on the western portion of Washington Blvd in Arlington. The meeting is set to take place at the Westover Branch Library from 5-8 p.m. "We invite community members to provide ideas and insights on how we achieve the maximum benefits for bicycle access and pedestrian safety, while minimizing potential impacts in the area," says the meeting's web page.

